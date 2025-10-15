US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 21.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $77.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.72.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $855.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.52 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan purchased 276,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $14,340,706.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 13,699,959 shares in the company, valued at $710,205,874.56. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RYAN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ryan Specialty to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

