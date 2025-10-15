US Bancorp DE Sells 1,178 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,681.8% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $56.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $52.08. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

