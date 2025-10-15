US Bancorp DE Sells 470 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 17.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 207.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,379 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $424.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a one year low of $397.12 and a one year high of $500.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $440.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.37.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Domino’s Pizza

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.