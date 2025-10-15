US Bancorp DE Sells 5,964 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Veralto were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirova US LLC grew its position in Veralto by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,126,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,729,000 after acquiring an additional 58,260 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Veralto by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Veralto by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 134,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Veralto by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 358,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,185,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Veralto by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,131,243.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,286,830.94. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on VLTO shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Veralto from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Veralto from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $101.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. Veralto Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.02.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%.The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.29%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

