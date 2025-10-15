US Bancorp DE Sells 6,285 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Darling Ingredients worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $42.00 target price on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $1,082,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 781,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,162,032.04. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

