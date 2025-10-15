Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 364.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $337,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 73.8% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 155,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Up 13.2%

ESGV opened at $117.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $112.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.77.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.