Veeco Instruments Inc. $VECO Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 213.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 75.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 46.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of VECO opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Northland Capmk cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Northland Securities cut shares of Veeco Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,465,376. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $130,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 78,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,146. This represents a 4.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,550 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Featured Stories

