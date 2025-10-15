Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 37.84%.The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNOM. Barclays dropped their price target on Viper Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Viper Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. William Blair started coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Viper Energy

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

