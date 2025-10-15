Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 11,758 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Grab were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Grab alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in Grab by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.79 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Grab had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.65%.The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRAB

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.