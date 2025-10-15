Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 3,805 Shares of Rentokil Initial PLC $RTO

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 996.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Balefire LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 83,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Rentokil Initial Price Performance
Rentokil Initial stock opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.95. Rentokil Initial PLC has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.95.
Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.2738 dividend. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 21.85%.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
