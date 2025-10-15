Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 3,805 Shares of Rentokil Initial PLC $RTO

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 996.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Balefire LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 83,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Rentokil Initial stock opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.95. Rentokil Initial PLC has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.95.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.2738 dividend. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 21.85%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.