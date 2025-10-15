Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 355,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,848,000 after buying an additional 73,488 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $587,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 35,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,732.96. This represents a 12.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,006 shares of company stock worth $1,243,522 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.90.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of AEP opened at $118.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $119.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

