Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,928 SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,928 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 62.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 105.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $257.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $280.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $191.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.23. SBA Communications Corporation has a 52 week low of $185.45 and a 52 week high of $252.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.82.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.07. SBA Communications had a net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $698.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.42%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

