Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires Shares of 4,500 ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 $UPRO

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter worth $751,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter worth $298,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter worth $226,000. Main Street Group LTD boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 10.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 45.7% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA UPRO opened at $108.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.47 and its 200-day moving average is $88.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 3.08. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $115.19.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.