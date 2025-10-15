Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 33,295 Shares of The Western Union Company $WU

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 285.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,295 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 464.3% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Western Union by 188.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 2,225.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Western Union in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Western Union from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of Western Union and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Western Union from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In other news, CEO Devin Mcgranahan bought 176,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,230.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 913,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,752,431.25. This represents a 23.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Cagwin bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 225,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,107.96. This represents a 8.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WU stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $12.02.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 66.11% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.3%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

