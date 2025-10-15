Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Shares of 9,824 Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 10,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $506,060.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 169,940 shares in the company, valued at $8,581,970. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $143,400.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 161,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,762,249.40. This trade represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,561,799 shares of company stock worth $80,686,085 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.33. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.65, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.25.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 9.63%.The firm had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIMS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.