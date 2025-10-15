Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Shares of 9,830 BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $35,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22.0% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Andrea Ellis sold 17,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $841,183.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,861. The trade was a 48.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Homcy sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $11,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 966,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,515,337.70. The trade was a 20.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 597,913 shares of company stock valued at $29,034,227 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.94.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 1.0%

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $57.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4999.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BridgeBio Pharma



BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

