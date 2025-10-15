Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.9% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. First American Bank lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 1,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $656.44 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.95 and a 12-month high of $657.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $617.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $565.65.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.01). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total transaction of $636,626.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,554.44. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

