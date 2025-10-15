Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 46.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Affirm by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Affirm by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Down 0.4%

Affirm stock opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 560.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.38. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $876.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.94 million. Affirm had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFRM. BTIG Research lowered shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other Affirm news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 59,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $4,446,210.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,507,268. This represents a 34.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Siphelele Jiyane sold 25,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $2,316,098.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 226,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,542,821.57. This represents a 10.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,844,552 shares of company stock worth $154,885,240. 11.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Affirm



Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

