Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Zelman & Associates raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.50.

MHO opened at $135.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.70. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $176.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.40%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

