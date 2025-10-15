Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AHR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other American Healthcare REIT news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $161,276.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,699. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.5%
AHR opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -188.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $43.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.
American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.49 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.American Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -454.55%.
About American Healthcare REIT
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
