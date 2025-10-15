Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AHR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Healthcare REIT news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $161,276.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,699. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.5%

AHR opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -188.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $43.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.49 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.American Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -454.55%.

About American Healthcare REIT

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.