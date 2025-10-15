Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Position in Toast, Inc. $TOST

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Toast were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOST. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Toast by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.35.

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 9,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $321,960.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 149,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,318,780.32. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 13,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $485,465.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 318,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,313,414. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,196 shares of company stock worth $2,398,513. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.47 and a beta of 1.94.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

