Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 55.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,003.07. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.44.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of LYB opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $93.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 0.87.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.8%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 711.69%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

