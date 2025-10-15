Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $316,000 Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in LPL Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in LPL Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $490.00 to $462.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $460.00 to $411.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.85.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $320.99 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.74 and a 12-month high of $403.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $345.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.30. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.21%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,497.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Gates sold 750 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.42, for a total transaction of $235,815.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,265.40. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,105 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

