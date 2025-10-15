Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $320,000 Stock Position in Ball Corporation $BALL

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ball by 11.5% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ball by 4.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ball by 6.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Ball by 72.4% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Ball by 26.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Stock Performance

Ball stock opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ball Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $67.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $175,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,355.80. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BALL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.91.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

