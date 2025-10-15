Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $336,000 Position in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Tempus AI were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEM. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the first quarter worth $105,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the first quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tempus AI by 56.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the first quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Tempus AI by 5.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 89,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $142,133.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 45,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,061.75. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Phelps sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $273,517.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,684.75. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 933,662 shares of company stock valued at $68,070,993 in the last ninety days. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tempus AI from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Tempus AI from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Tempus AI from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Tempus AI Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of TEM opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of -75.52 and a beta of 4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $104.32.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $314.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.84 million. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 122.86% and a negative net margin of 20.98%.The firm’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.86) earnings per share. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempus AI Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

