Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $336,000 Stock Position in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. $DJT

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,008 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 37,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ DJT opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 4.59. The company has a current ratio of 132.60, a quick ratio of 132.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 2,922.66%.

Trump Media & Technology Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $88,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,041 shares in the company, valued at $423,362.01. The trade was a 17.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

(Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.