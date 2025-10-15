Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $341,000 Stake in Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,577 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 2,514.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Birkenstock by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 30,222 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Birkenstock by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,237,000 after buying an additional 203,918 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Birkenstock by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,179,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,089,000 after buying an additional 523,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Price Performance

Shares of BIRK stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $62.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 15.21%.The company had revenue of $749.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Birkenstock has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

BIRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $77.00 target price on Birkenstock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Birkenstock from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

