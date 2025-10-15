Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 368.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

ADUS stock opened at $114.51 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a one year low of $88.96 and a one year high of $136.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.22.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $349.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, Director Veronica Hill-Milbourne sold 1,571 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $180,555.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,350.31. The trade was a 23.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poff sold 7,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $904,069.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,403.60. The trade was a 11.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,375 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

