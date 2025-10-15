Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.76.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $97.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day moving average is $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $115.89.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.83%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

