Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $363,000 Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,564 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 634.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $82.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.71. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

