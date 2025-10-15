Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $374,000 Stake in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $1,953.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,938.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,916.53. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,521.25 and a 12-month high of $2,075.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $0.72. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,930.50.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

