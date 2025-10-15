Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $381,000 Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,066 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 21.5% during the first quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,091,578 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $91,147,000 after purchasing an additional 192,873 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 992,022 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $82,834,000 after buying an additional 111,428 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 913,086 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $85,895,000 after buying an additional 317,850 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,731,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,050,000 after buying an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Macquarie upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $116.11 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $134.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,250. This represents a 59.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.