Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $423,000 Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 291.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 159.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 128.3% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $188.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.04. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.80 and a fifty-two week high of $207.84.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $96.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price (down from $176.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

