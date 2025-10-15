Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $447,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF $BWX

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $738,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 112,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 176,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 69,486 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BWX opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90. SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $23.55.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

