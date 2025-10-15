Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $449,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,080 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 19.6% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 48.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 94,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,675 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 327,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 28.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 27,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,638.84. This trade represents a 167.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $750,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 90,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,784.15. This represents a 24.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

Shares of RF opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

