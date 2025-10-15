Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. $CRSR

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 8.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 78.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,227 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 83.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 204,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 12.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 95,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.76. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $13.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $320.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.38 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Corsair Gaming has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRSR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.