Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $410,000 in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 6.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 6.54. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 10.72%.The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 13,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $973,746.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 370,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,696,428.50. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 14,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $980,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,370. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,351 shares of company stock worth $4,700,630. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

