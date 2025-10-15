Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 357.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $300.03 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $308.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 195,138 shares of company stock valued at $53,571,774 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.19.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

