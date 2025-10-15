Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,465 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $77.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.26. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $106.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

