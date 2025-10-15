Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $392,000 Investment in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,588,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,042,000 after buying an additional 202,740 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,393,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,819,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,279,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,717,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 9.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,265,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,535,000 after buying an additional 107,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,810,000 after buying an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average of $73.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.29. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $111.79.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 46.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eastman Chemical

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.