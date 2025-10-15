Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $392,000 Investment in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,588,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,042,000 after buying an additional 202,740 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,393,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,819,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,279,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,717,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 9.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,265,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,535,000 after buying an additional 107,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,810,000 after buying an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average of $73.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.29. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $111.79.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 46.63%.
EMN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.62.
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.
