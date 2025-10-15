Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Stake in JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new position in JBT Marel during the second quarter valued at $1,853,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in JBT Marel during the second quarter valued at $2,292,000. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,515,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,287,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBT Marel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBTM opened at $140.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.08. JBT Marel Corporation has a twelve month low of $90.08 and a twelve month high of $148.76. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

JBT Marel Announces Dividend

JBT Marel ( NYSE:JBTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. JBT Marel had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.The firm had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. JBT Marel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBTM. Robert W. Baird set a $169.00 target price on JBT Marel in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. William Blair raised JBT Marel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

JBT Marel Company Profile

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

