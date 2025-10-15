Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,833 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,044,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,336,000 after buying an additional 1,325,931 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,043,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,148,000 after buying an additional 319,087 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,505,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,193,000 after buying an additional 1,727,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,594,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,104,000 after buying an additional 700,168 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,230,000 after buying an additional 897,944 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.02. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $57.67 and a twelve month high of $74.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

