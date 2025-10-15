Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,631,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,939,000 after buying an additional 11,102,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,337,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5,145.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,963 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,213,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $64,173,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

