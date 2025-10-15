Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Centene Corporation $CNC

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 32.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 55.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 49.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 136,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after buying an additional 45,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17. Centene Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $71.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $48.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,580.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,840. This trade represents a 39.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sarah London acquired 19,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $490,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 845,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,554,512.50. The trade was a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Centene from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $41.00 price target on Centene and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Centene from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Centene from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

