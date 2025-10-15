Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 37.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.33.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $329.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.15. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $311.41 and a 12-month high of $479.38.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

