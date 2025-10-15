Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fluor Corporation $FLR

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,977 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in Fluor by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fluor by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fluor from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fluor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Fluor Stock Performance

NYSE FLR opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. Fluor Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average of $42.93.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

