Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,516,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.07, for a total value of $3,828,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,852. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,282.47, for a total value of $3,508,837.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,634,663.56. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,496 shares of company stock valued at $25,201,434 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of TDG opened at $1,311.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,333.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,406.36. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,183.60 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $90.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,579.13.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

