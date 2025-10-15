Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,481 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF $AAAU

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAAU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 600,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,613,000 after acquiring an additional 337,464 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 701,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after buying an additional 268,905 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1,232.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 217,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after buying an additional 200,795 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,328,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,021,000.

NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.68. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $41.02.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

