Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 2,000 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF $IXG

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 129,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6,907.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 124,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after buying an additional 122,613 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 946.3% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 101,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after acquiring an additional 91,622 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 55,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $603.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $88.04 and a 52 week high of $117.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.07 and a 200 day moving average of $109.40.
About iShares Global Financials ETF
Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).
