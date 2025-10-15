Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 2,743 Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF $PICB

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 40,396 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 859,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,101,000 after acquiring an additional 103,514 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PICB opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.